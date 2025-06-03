“Everyone was given individual attention” - Yuki Yoza says various callouts have put a target on his back

Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza has signified his intention to take on the top fighters in his division in ONE Championship. He, however, said that such has put a target on his back.

The former K-1 campaigner made an impressive promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He had a dominant showing over erstwhile streaking Elbrus Osmanov of Russia on his way to the decision victory in their bantamweight kickboxing joust.

In his post-fight analysis of his maiden ONE outing, Yoza said the win was a testament to his abilities to compete against the best in the game. He said that he is not necessarily picking a fight with anyone, but he is open to everybody and anybody who wants to test him in the ring. Yoza said on his official YouTube channel:

“I get asked a lot about which fighters I want to fight, so yeah. Well, when I answered that question, everyone was given individual attention, and it seemed like I ended up looking like I was picking fights with everyone.”

Check out what he had to say below:

In winning in his ONE Championship debut, Yuki Yoza was in top form, showcasing his deep arsenal, which included his vaunted kick attacks that Osmanov had a hard time matching up with.

The replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Yuki Yoza says he lived up to the hype surrounding his ONE Championship entry

Yuki Yoza's entry into ONE Championship was surrounded with a lot of hype, something he believes he lived up to with his rousing victory in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Yoza touted it in his post-fight analysis, highlighting how his performance even exceeded his expectations. Yoza said:

"I was moving much better than I imagined. When I watched the video, I was surprised - 'Oh, I was moving like that?' I felt like I couldn't throw as many techniques as I wanted. It was my first fight in a while, so considering that, I think I moved pretty well."

Following his successful debut, Yoza said he is looking forward to testing himself further against the top bantamweight fighters in the promotion as he progresses in his ONE Championship campaign.

