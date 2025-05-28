Yuki Yoza explains deceptive complexity of his signature calf kicks: "Just kick with full power"

Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza possesses some of the best leg kicks in combat sports, and he used them to full advantage to become one of the most savage fighters in the world today.
In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Yoza shared the secret to these bone-crushing kicks that he uses during his fights, as he said:
"It's simple - kick with full force with the intention of breaking their leg bone. Don't think about unnecesary things like 'what if it gets caught" - just kick with full power. It sounds simple but it's diffcult, and that's the key point."
The 27-year-old striking maestro is fresh off a successful ONE Championship debut last May 23, when he unanimously beat Elbrus Osmanov during their bantamweight kickboxing match at ONE Friday Fights 109 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
With this win, Yuki Yoza was the first athlete in ONE Championship to hand 'The Samurai' a loss in his career.
Yuki Yoza pleased to get his hands raised in ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 109
Yoza was on cloud nine following his maiden win under the world's largest martial arts organization, and he shared this during his in-ring post-fight interview with 'The Dragon,' Mitch Chilson.
The Team Vasileus standout also greeted the fans in attendance and said that he fulfilled his dreams of competing on the global stage of ONE Championship, as he stated:
"Kapunkap. My name is Yuki Yoza. Today I have won in this ring, in this stage of my dreams in ONE Championship. I'm very happy."
Now, Yoza is looking to earn a spot in the division's top five rankings and start to make a run toward the coveted 26-pound golden belt.
Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 109 on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and via watch.onefc.com.