“I’m quite crazy” - Yuki Yoza offers a candid response to his dangerous decision to fight without wraps at ONE Friday Fights 109

Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza made it a winning debut in ONE Championship last week. He did it even if he did not wear hand wraps, which he was candid about following the match.

The former K-1 campaigner dominated erstwhile streaking Elbrus Osmanov of Russia in their bantamweight kickboxing clash at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He won by unanimous decision.

In the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring following his victory, Yoza removed his gloves and revealed that he was not wearing hand wraps, which are used to protect fighters from possible hand injuries.

In explaining himself, the 27-year-old kickboxer was candid, sharing that he was the kind of fighter he is, and he did not mind it at all.

Yuki Yoza said:

"So, I’m crazy. I love fighting, and right now, I’m quite crazy. And I don’t need that hand wrap."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 1:34:16:

At ONE Friday Fights 109, Yoza made a lot of damage with his vaunted kick attacks, punishing Osmanov's legs and body throughout the scheduled three-rounder. It helped him considerably in notching the convincing decision victory.

Meanwhile, the defeat was the first for 23-year-old Osmanov in seven matches so far in ONE Championship.

The replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Yuki Yoza's win at ONE Friday Fights 109 a result of jacked-up training

The dominant showing and victory of Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 109 was a direct result of the jacked-up training he had in the lead-up, which he touted entering fight night.

The Team Vasileus standout lorded it over Russian Elbrus Osmanov in their three-round bantamweight kickboxing clash on his way to the dominant decision victory.

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza shared that he really leveled up his preparation to make it a winning ONE Championship debut for him.

He told the promotion in an interview:

"I did my regular training but more intensely than usual. I think my physical condition has improved, and I've built the stamina to win even if it becomes a point-game with the round-must system. I believe I've leveled up in all aspects."

Now with victory number one down, Yuki Yoza is looking to gain more success in the "Home of Martial Arts," including getting a shot at the bantamweight kickboxing world title currently held by British champion Jonathan Haggerty at some point.

