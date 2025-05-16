"Fans can expect more from me" - Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza ready to scale to new heights in ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza believes his long-awaited arrival in ONE Championship represents just the beginning of his journey toward his true potential in the sport.

Ad

The former K-1 champion, who enters the world's largest martial arts organization riding an impressive 10-fight winning streak, offered a measured perspective on his current standing and future ambitions ahead of his promotional bow against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23.

"After the announcement of me joining ONE Championship, I got a lot of reactions from fans and the people around me," Yuki Yoza told the South China Morning Post. "I finally feel that I'm where I'm supposed to be at and fans can expect more from me."

Ad

Trending

Despite his lengthy winning streak and past accolades, the 27-year-old appears to know that he'd be up against much tougher assignments than the ones he's faced throughout Japan's ultra-tough kickboxing circuit.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Still, he remains thrilled to step inside the Circle for the first time inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next week.

Watch the full interview here:

Ad

Yuki Yoza is out to leave a lasting impression in ONE debut

Though he knows the dangers that await him on fight night against the 12-0 undefeated Russian sensation, Yuki Yoza, he is more than ready to show his foe there are levels to this game on fight night.

“Osmanov hasn’t faced anyone strong yet. I must break his bones or at least his fighting spirit—and show the level difference.”

Ad

Will Yoza continue his dominant run and kick things off in style at ONE Friday Fights 109, or will the in-form warrior continue building on his thriving resume in the organization?

Fans can witness the beginning of Yoza's ONE Championship journey when ONE Friday Fights 109 streams live in Asia primetime via YouTube, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on May 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.