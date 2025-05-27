  • home icon
"I'm very happy" - Japanese star Yuki Yoza savors emotional debut victory at ONE Friday Fights 109

By James De Rozario
Modified May 27, 2025 12:19 GMT
Yuki Yoza (pictured) got things off to a winning note in ONE Championship last week.
Yuki Yoza (pictured) got things off to a winning note in ONE Championship last week.

Japanese striking specialist Yuki Yoza could barely contain his emotions after successfully launching his ONE Championship career with a commanding win over Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The former K-1 champion, who entered the world's largest martial arts organization with lofty championship aspirations and an impressive 10-fight winning streak, delivered on his promise to dominate completely in his promotional bow inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 23.

Speaking in the ring immediately following his triumph, an elated Yoza addressed the audience inside the sold-out arena with heartfelt gratitude for achieving a longtime career goal.

"Kapunkap. My name is Yuki Yoza," using the traditional Thai greeting. "Today I have won in this ring, in this stage of my dreams in ONE Championship. I'm very happy."
Yoza's dynamic kicking game proved to be the most decisive tool throughout the nine-minute war in the Thai capital.

The 27-year-old hit Osmanov with body and leg kicks in the opening frame. In round two, he upped the tempo with some crafty push kicks while connecting with chopping strikes to the Russian's legs.

Yoza unleashed a couple of boxing combinations, too, whenever he could, and deservingly walked away with the nod from all three judges at ringside that upped his career slate to 19-2.

At the same time, the Team Vasileus star became the first man to beat Osmanov (12-1).

Yuki Yoza aims to go all the way to world title glory in ONE Championship

Shortly after capping off a majestic debut inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Yuki Yoza doubled down on his excitement via an Instagram post.

At the same time, the Japanese warrior shared his ultimate dream in the promotion, writing:

"I won my debut match in ONE! Thank you so much for all the support from Japan🔥 The atmosphere in the venue, the cheers, the level of my opponent, everything was amazing. I will definitely win the ONE belt!"

Check out the post below:

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available via replay on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
