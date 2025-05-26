"Yoza showed the level gap" - Yuki Yoza enthralls fans with his technical mastery in brilliant ONE Championship debut in Bangkok

Japanese kickboxing superstar Yuki Yoza dazzled ONE Championship fans with his surgical dissection of undefeated Russian standout Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 last Friday, May 23. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, hosted the event.
Leaning heavily on his kick-focused game plan, Yoza methodically broke Osmanov's defense with crisp counterhits and was almost always the first to land power shots. Though 'The Samurai' kept coming forward, the 27-year-old stuck with his established strategy to win via unanimous decision.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the comments section, fans applauded the Team Vasileus star's first offering in ONE, writing:
"There's levels to this, and Yoza most definitely showed the level gap between a K1 champ, and a guy who won a few national titles."
"Convincing victory for Yoza destroyed Osmanov's legs with them calf kicks, credit to him for staying up but it was a foregone conclusion Yoza too calm and skilled."
"Yuki Yoza is one of the most enjoyable kickboxers to watch in the world. Just a technical and creative genius."
"Crazy timing and sneaky leg kick. Japan has really good kickboxers."
"Crazy guys fighting a professional fight without wraps."
Yuki Yoza lives up to his pre-fight promises
Yuki Yoza promised fans he would have little trouble handing Elbrus Osmanov his first defeat in ONE Friday Fights, and he was a man of his word.
He told ONE in an interview ahead of ONE Friday Fights 109:
"I've prepared for a point-scoring battle in case it goes that way with the round-must system. However, I'm only aiming for a knockout, so I want to use the full three rounds of three minutes to finish him as I always do. Rather than just knock him out, I want to break his spirit."