  • “I’m fired up and ready” - Yuki Yoza thrilled to compete at home in Japan against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173

“I’m fired up and ready” - Yuki Yoza thrilled to compete at home in Japan against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 06, 2025 14:58 GMT
Yuki Yoza excited to face Superlek in Japan. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Yuki Yoza is thrilled to take on Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his next match. His excitement is further enhanced as it is set to take place in front of his hometown fans in Japan.

The two top-notch kickboxers are pencilled in to battle in a bantamweight showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. It is part of the stacked card being assembled for ONE Championship's second live event in the "Land of the Rising Sun" for 2025.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Yoza said he is pumped to compete in his home turf against a high-caliber opponent in Superlek and continue his strong showing in ONE.

The 27-year-old Team Vasileus representative said:

"It feels amazing to return to fight in Japan. I’m fired up and ready to prove I’m the best in the world!"
Yuki Yoza has won his first two matches in ONE Championship since coming on board from K-1 earlier this year. His latest victory came last month at ONE Friday Fights 116, dominating former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus on his way to victory by unanimous decision.

Superlek, the flyweight kickboxing king, for his part, seeks to bounce back after being stripped of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title and then losing to Nabil Anane in his previous match in March.

Yuki Yoza wants to have a shot at the bantamweight kickboxing world title

As he prepares for his scheduled match against Superlek at ONE 173, Yuki Yoza is also eyeing a world title shot against ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.

He made it known following his victory over former champ Petchtanong last month, underscoring that his latest win only highlighted his standing as a serious title challenger in the bantamweight lane.

Yuki Yoza said:

"I can fight Superlek, but I just beat No.3 in the rankings, Petchtanong. So I have the right to challenge Haggerty as well,"

Haggerty made a successful first defense of the bantamweight kickboxing gold in his last match in February in Qatar. He defeated the No. 1 contender. Wei Rui, of China, by unanimous decision.

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
