“I’m fired up and ready” - Yuki Yoza thrilled to compete at home in Japan against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173

Yuki Yoza is thrilled to take on Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his next match. His excitement is further enhanced as it is set to take place in front of his hometown fans in Japan.The two top-notch kickboxers are pencilled in to battle in a bantamweight showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. It is part of the stacked card being assembled for ONE Championship's second live event in the &quot;Land of the Rising Sun&quot; for 2025.Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Yoza said he is pumped to compete in his home turf against a high-caliber opponent in Superlek and continue his strong showing in ONE.The 27-year-old Team Vasileus representative said:&quot;It feels amazing to return to fight in Japan. I’m fired up and ready to prove I’m the best in the world!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza has won his first two matches in ONE Championship since coming on board from K-1 earlier this year. His latest victory came last month at ONE Friday Fights 116, dominating former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus on his way to victory by unanimous decision.Superlek, the flyweight kickboxing king, for his part, seeks to bounce back after being stripped of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title and then losing to Nabil Anane in his previous match in March.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Yuki Yoza wants to have a shot at the bantamweight kickboxing world titleAs he prepares for his scheduled match against Superlek at ONE 173, Yuki Yoza is also eyeing a world title shot against ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.He made it known following his victory over former champ Petchtanong last month, underscoring that his latest win only highlighted his standing as a serious title challenger in the bantamweight lane.Yuki Yoza said:&quot;I can fight Superlek, but I just beat No.3 in the rankings, Petchtanong. So I have the right to challenge Haggerty as well,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaggerty made a successful first defense of the bantamweight kickboxing gold in his last match in February in Qatar. He defeated the No. 1 contender. Wei Rui, of China, by unanimous decision.