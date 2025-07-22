"You've earned your shot" - Jonathan Haggerty says Yuki Yoza now worthy of crack at the gold, wants ONE 173 showdown

Jonathan Haggerty has officially endorsed Yuki Yoza for a shot at his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title following the Japanese striker's impressive victory over Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116.The reigning divisional king took to Instagram to congratulate the 27-year-old former K-1 champion while simultaneously laying the groundwork for a possible world championship clash at ONE's star-studded return to Japan, ONE 173, in November.&quot;Congratulations on your performance @yozayuki_1 — that was world-class. You showed composure, timing, and real skill under pressure,&quot; Haggerty wrote on his official Instagram account (@jhaggerty_).&quot;I've seen what you bring to the ring, and I respect it. You said you want to dance with me — and I agree… You've earned your shot.&quot;'The General' wasted no time in acknowledging Yuki Yoza's credentials after the Team Vasileus warrior's dominant three-round performance against the third-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.He even added a note to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in his lengthy post.&quot;This isn't just a fight — this is a moment. A clash of styles, of countries, of champions in their prime. Let's give the world something unforgettable,&quot; the 28-year-old continued.&quot;@onechampionship @yodchatri — send the contracts. Let's make history, I'm waiting!&quot;Check out Haggerty's callout of Yoza below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri takes place on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, presenting the perfect stage for this world title duel.Yuki Yoza was in top form at ONE Friday Fights 116Yuki Yoza left no stone unturned during fight camp, and his dedication showed throughout his nine-minute war against the former ONE world champion inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week.The Team Vasileus star found ways to open the Thai's defense and hit him with huge shots whenever they were in proximity.Though there were certain junctures of the fight where Petchtanong had him in trouble, Yoza restrategized and effortlessly hit back into a rhythm to push the Thai veteran into reverse gear.His win over Petchtanong earned him his second successive win in the promotion after he bagged a unanimous decision win over Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 in May this year.Fight fans who missed his three-round scrap at ONE Friday Fights 116 can watch the entire event via replay below: