  • “Punches combined with those annoying leg kicks” - Superbon says Yuki Yoza is a problem in the bantamweight kickboxing ranks

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 05, 2025 08:56 GMT
Superbon and Yuki Yoza - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is more than impressed by what he has witnessed from Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza so far in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Yoza burst onto the ONE Championship scene in March, defeating Elbrus Osmanov behind a comprehensive unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 109. Since then, the hype surrounding the Japanese star and former K-1 champion has been extraordinary.

In a recent interview on YouTube, Superbon expressed his thoughts on the 27-year-old kickboxing savant.

The Superbon Training Center founder said:

"I'd say it's definitely his punches. It's the punches combined with those annoying leg kicks, designed to hurt you and make you wary of your legs. And once you're wary of the legs, he throws punches. But then if we block a lot of punches, he throws leg kicks. And when we start defending the leg kicks, he throws punches. It's a classic Japanese kickboxing tactic that's been used since forever."
Superbon is set to return to action later this year to defend his gold. Fans won't have to wait long to see the Thai icon back in the ONE Championship ring.

Superbon to meet Masaaki Noiri to unify featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon is set to unify the coveted gold against interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website to find more information on how to watch from their location.

Dan Paulo Errazo

