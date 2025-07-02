“I cannot lose this fight” - Superbon says decisive win over Masaaki Noiri puts him in position for Tawanchai rematch

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon of Thailand, is gearing up for one of the biggest matches of his career when he returns to the 'land of the rising sun' later this year to take on a noteworthy foe, Japanese star Masaaki Noiri. The Thai superstar believes he's in a must-win situation.

Addressing the media at a recent press conference in Tokyo, Superbon talked about his upcoming battle against Noiri.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"I think this fight is going to prove once again that I am a top player. I feel that as the champion, it’s really important for me to win this fight. And then I want to go back to the rematch [against Tawanchai]. So I cannot lose this fight for sure."

Superbon is lobbying for a rematch against featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, whom he defeated in the second round via TKO back in January at ONE 170.

A victory over a tough opponent in Noiri could net him another crack at the gold in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Superbon takes on Masaaki Noiri in unification war at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Thai superstar Superbon is set for his highly anticipated return to action when he faces Interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

The two throw down in the main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location, or check local listings for showtimes.

