  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "One of ONE's pound-for-pound best" - Yuki Yoza has high praise for Superlek Kiatmoo9 ahead of showdown

"One of ONE's pound-for-pound best" - Yuki Yoza has high praise for Superlek Kiatmoo9 ahead of showdown

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 07, 2025 10:25 GMT
(From left) Yuki Yoza and Superlek Kiatmoo9. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Yuki Yoza and Superlek Kiatmoo9 [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Japanese striking wizard Yuki Yoza holds his upcoming opponent in the highest regard as he prepares for his bantamweight kickboxing clash with 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ad

The 27-year-old former K-1 champion will face the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in what promises to be a spectacular striking encounter between two of the sport's most accomplished kickers when the organization hosts ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.

"I see him as one of ONE's pound-for-pound best. I'm ready to test my kicks against his," Yuki Yoza told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Team Vasileus warrior's respectful assessment reflects his understanding of Superlek's extraordinary achievements. While he holds respect for his upcoming foe, Yoza appears to be ready to test his kicking arsenal against one of the world's most feared kicking specialists.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

His upcoming test against Superlek represents the kind of career-defining opportunity that could elevate him to world championship contention with an impressive performance.

Riding a 2-0 run in the organization thus far, with decision wins over Petchtanong Petchfergus and Elbrus Osmanov, Yoza is fired up to continue his streak when ONE 173 gets underway in Tokyo.

Ad
Ad

Superlek has praise for Yuki Yoza ahead of ONE 173 thriller

In the opposite corner, Superlek Kiatmoo9 hopes to return to winning ways after a forgettable night out on the promotion's last outing in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

The Thai suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane, and missed weight leading up to their three-round fight that saw him stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

Though he's game to get his hand raised at ONE 173, Superlek expects to be tested to the limit against Yuki Yoza, whom he holds utmost respect for.

"Yuki is a strong fighter. He's a fast striker. I think those are his main strengths," the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete shared.
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications