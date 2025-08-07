"One of ONE's pound-for-pound best" - Yuki Yoza has high praise for Superlek Kiatmoo9 ahead of showdown

Japanese striking wizard Yuki Yoza holds his upcoming opponent in the highest regard as he prepares for his bantamweight kickboxing clash with 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.The 27-year-old former K-1 champion will face the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in what promises to be a spectacular striking encounter between two of the sport's most accomplished kickers when the organization hosts ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.&quot;I see him as one of ONE's pound-for-pound best. I'm ready to test my kicks against his,&quot; Yuki Yoza told ONE Championship.The Team Vasileus warrior's respectful assessment reflects his understanding of Superlek's extraordinary achievements. While he holds respect for his upcoming foe, Yoza appears to be ready to test his kicking arsenal against one of the world's most feared kicking specialists.His upcoming test against Superlek represents the kind of career-defining opportunity that could elevate him to world championship contention with an impressive performance.Riding a 2-0 run in the organization thus far, with decision wins over Petchtanong Petchfergus and Elbrus Osmanov, Yoza is fired up to continue his streak when ONE 173 gets underway in Tokyo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperlek has praise for Yuki Yoza ahead of ONE 173 thrillerIn the opposite corner, Superlek Kiatmoo9 hopes to return to winning ways after a forgettable night out on the promotion's last outing in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.The Thai suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane, and missed weight leading up to their three-round fight that saw him stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai world title.Though he's game to get his hand raised at ONE 173, Superlek expects to be tested to the limit against Yuki Yoza, whom he holds utmost respect for.&quot;Yuki is a strong fighter. He's a fast striker. I think those are his main strengths,&quot; the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete shared. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post