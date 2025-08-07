  • home icon
  "He's a fast striker" - Superlek Kiatmoo9 says Yuki Yoza's speed is his biggest strength

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 07, 2025
Superlek (L) and Yuki Yoza (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Superlek Kiatmoo9 has nothing but respect for Yuki Yoza's meteoric rise in ONE Championship.

"The Kicking Machine" praised the Japanese sensation ahead of their highly anticipated bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has been thoroughly impressed by Yoza's explosive start in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Yoza, a former K-1 champion, stormed through his first two promotional appearances with commanding victories over tough opposition.

The Japanese speedster blitzed through Russian warrior Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109.

He followed that up with an even more impressive performance, dismantling former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116 last month.

Superlek praised his upcoming opponent’s skills in a ONE Championship interview:

"Yuki is a strong fighter. He's a fast striker. I think those are his main strengths".

The Thai legend has taken notice of Yoza's complete striking arsenal. Beyond his blistering speed, Superlek lauded the Team Vasileus representative's toughness and versatile striking skills.

Plus, Superlek also took note of Yoza's punishing low kicks and heavy hands, which made him a feared presence in the bantamweight division.

Yuki Yoza excited for clash against fellow heavy kicker Superlek

The feeling is mutual between these elite strikers. Yoza has expressed genuine excitement about testing his skills against one of the sport's living legends.

Both fighters have built reputations as devastating kickers who can end fights with one perfectly timed strike.

Superlek, dubbed "The Kicking Machine," is renowned for his surgical head and body kicks that have dismantled elite competition for over a decade.

On the other hand, Yoza brings his own brand of destruction through his trademark calf kicks.

"Superlek is a legend, and it would be an honor to face him. I'd fight him just to see whose leg breaks first," Yoza told ONE.

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

