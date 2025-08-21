Yuki Yoza eyes Jonathan Haggerty title shot after Superlek: "Haggerty is the one who has the belt"

Japanese kickboxing veteran and ONE Championship star Yuki Yoza has his sights set firmly on booking a showdown with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Ad

But before he can get to the British icon, he needs to take care of business in his upcoming clash with pound-for-pound great ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Yoza believes a victory over the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion would position him perfectly for his long-awaited title shot against ‘The General’, who currently holds the bantamweight crown.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked about the inevitability of facing Haggerty for the title following a potential win over Superlek, Yoza told the South China Morning Post:

"I'm looking forward to being a champion in kickboxing. Haggerty is the one who has the belt, so the next fight I want to do is against Haggerty for the belt."

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can check out watch.onefc.com for more information on how to catch the event live.

Ad

Yuki Yoza admits he was ‘disappointed’ to learn he was fighting Superlek instead of Jonathan Haggerty

Yuki Yoza’s showdown with Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 was initially met with disappointment by the Japanese star when it was first announced.

But now that the idea of a matchup against a pound-for-pound great has warmed up to him, Yoza cannot contain his excitement.

Ad

He told SCMP MMA:

“Yeah to be honest, when I heard this for the first time. I was disappointed because I wanted to fight against Haggerty so badly. But Superlek is someone I really wanted to fight as well. So now I’m very excited about this.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Yuki Yoza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.