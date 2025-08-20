Yuki Yoza expects motivated Superlek after Nabil Anane setback: "The next one will be the real Superlek"

The former K-1 Champion, Yuki Yoza, of Japan, is preparing for the best version of Superlek Kiatmoo9 when they clash at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16.

The 27-year-old Japanese striker believes his Thai opponent will be highly motivated following his disappointing performance against Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in March.

Superlek not only lost his 11-fight winning streak but also forfeited his bantamweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight.

Yuki Yoza knows Superlek is hungry for redemption.

For their upcoming match at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, the Japanese star expects the Thai legend to regain the form that made him one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Team Vasileus representative shared his expectations for 'The Kicking Machine':

"You know, a fighter has good times and bad times. This fight is going to be another big Japan event as well. And there's a lot of attention on this event from the fans as well. So I expect Superlek to be really, super, Superlek. The previous Superlek is normal-lek, not Superlek, and the next one will be the real Superlek."

Watch the full interview:

Yuki Yoza says he'll give Superlek a taste of his own medicine

While Yuki Yoza respects his opponent's abilities, the Japanese star isn't intimidated by Superlek's reputation as one of the most devastating kickers in combat sports.

The Team Vasileus ward plans to match fire with fire in what promises to be an explosive, striking showcase.

Yoza has proven his leg kick arsenal can be equally destructive, as evidenced by his dismantling of former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus.

During the same interview with the SCMP, Yoza said:

"Yeah, I'm going to go for breaking the legs. Maybe I will be the new 'Kicking Machine.'”

