Yuki Yoza admits initial disappointment over Superlek matchup: "I wanted to fight against Haggerty so badly"

Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza has revealed his honest reaction to learning about his bantamweight kickboxing clash with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173, admitting he initially hoped to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the divisional gold.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the former K-1 champion addressed his mixed emotions upon discovering he would face the Thai legend inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

"Yeah, to be honest, when I heard this for the first time. I was disappointed because I wanted to fight against Haggerty so badly. But Superlek is someone I really wanted to fight as well. So now I'm very excited about this," the 27-year-old shared.

The Team Vasileus representative has been wanting in on a match against the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, Haggerty, since he joined the world's largest martial arts organization.

Thus far, he's placed himself comfortably in the title mix with two wins in succession against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus —and a victory over 'The Kicking Machine' should help him secure his dream fight against Haggerty at long last.

While he returns at ONE 173 in search of a third win in a row, Superlek heads into the Ariake Arena with his back against the wall after suffering a shocking defeat to Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

Watch Yuki Yoza's full interview with SCMP here:

Yuki Yoza thrilled for chance to compete in Japan inside the Circle

Having competed on two occasions under the ONE banner inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, Yuki Yoza is filled with excitement ahead of his first bout under the promotional spotlight in Japan.

"It feels amazing to return to fight in Japan. I’m fired up and ready to prove I’m the best in the world!" the Japanese star shared during an interview with ONE Championship.

The matchup represents a crucial test for both him and Superlek as they seek to position themselves at the top of the talent-rich weight class. Don't miss the action live at Ariake Arena - get your tickets here.

