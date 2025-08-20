Yuki Yoza breaks down Superlek's pure kickboxing skills: "His kicks and punches are good enough" 

Yuki Yoza has provided his expert analysis of 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9's kickboxing abilities ahead of their bantamweight clash at ONE 173, praising the Thai legend's pure striking skills.

Ad

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the former K-1 champion addressed questions about how the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion's predominantly Muay Thai background translates to kickboxing competition when they collide inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

"You know, Petchtanong is a great kickboxer, but Petchtanong uses more Muay Thai techniques in kickboxing, like clinching. But Superlek is a very strong kickboxer already, without using Muay Thai techniques," the Team Vasileus man shared. "His kicks and punches are good enough for kickboxing, and Superlek also has great eyes and good distance."

Ad

Trending

The former K-1 champion steps back inside the Circle ready to deliver the goods and maintain his positive momentum. Yoza has taken his active winning streak to 12-0 with back-to-back triumphs against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus under the ONE Championship banner.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, per his assessment of Superlek's striking tools, Yoza clearly expects 'The Kicking Machine' to be his toughest test of his tenure.

Fight fans can purchase their tickets to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, here. More fights will be added to the promotion's blockbuster return to the Japanese capital city in the coming weeks.

Ad

Watch Yuki Yoza's interview here:

Ad

Yuki Yoza vs. Superlek has all the makings of an instant classic

Mayhem is the word that best describes what fans can expect from this Yuki Yoza vs. Superlek showdown at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan. When you line up their world-class arsenal against one another, it's easy to understand why.

The Japanese sensation loves attacking and pressuring his opponents behind his wild kicking game. And, if that doesn't work, he isn't afraid to throw his hands in the mix at blinding speed.

Ad

His movement, power, and accuracy massively helped him claim a unanimous decision win over former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong in his sophomore outing, and it should likely be his keys to victory against Superlek.

Meanwhile, Superlek's ability to read his foe's movement has been the backbone of the majority of his success over the years. The promotion's flyweight kickboxing king oftentimes gets them trapped, works on his counters, before darting into enemy territory behind his usual swag to finish off fights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.