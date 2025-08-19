Yuki Yoza threatens to dethrone Superlek with leg kicks: "Maybe I will be the new 'Kicking Machine'"

The former K-1 Champion, Yuki Yoza, of Japan, is confident he can outmatch Superlek Kiatmoo9 at his own game when they collide at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

The 27-year-old Team Vasileus ward has made no secret of his strategy heading into their bantamweight kickboxing showdown at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.

Yoza plans to target the legs of 'The Kicking Machine' in what promises to be an epic all-striking battle.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Japanese star revealed his aggressive approach for the high-stakes encounter:

"Yeah, I'm going to go for breaking the legs. Maybe I will be the new 'Kicking Machine.'"

Watch the full interview:

Superlek is dubbed 'The Kicking Machine' for a reason since he possesses all high-level kicks imaginable.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion loves to shut down his foes with crippling leg kicks and debilitating body kicks. Once he gets their guard down, Superlek changes levels and uncorks his picturesque roundhouse.

Yuki Yoza, on the other hand, takes pride in being a prolific kicker as well. Even former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus had no answer for his brutal calf kicks at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Yuki Yoza on defeating Superlek to face Jonathan Haggerty

While Yuki Yoza is eager to face one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet, he admitted Superlek wasn't originally his first choice of opponent.

The former K-1 champion revealed his initial disappointment upon learning about the matchup, as he had his sights set on challenging Jonathan Haggerty for divisional gold.

While speaking with the South China Morning Post, Yoza said:

"To be honest, when I heard this for the first time, I was disappointed because I wanted to fight against Haggerty so badly. But Superlek is someone I really wanted to fight as well. So now I'm very excited about this."

A victory over the 29-year-old Thai legend would undoubtedly propel Yoza into immediate title contention.

