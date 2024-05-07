Atomweight MMA queen Stamp already preparing her signature dance moves for first title defense vs Denice Zamboanga

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the world. Her ability to combine her world-class striking with impeccable grappling has netted her the coveted ONE Championship gold.

But the 26-year-old Thai megastar isn't just good at fighting. She's also incredible when it comes to dancing.

Stamp is known for her dance moves every time she makes the walk down to the cage. Fans eagerly await her now immensely popular 'Stamp Dance'.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson as a special guest at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video last weekend, Stamp teased a special number for her fans.

The Fairtex Training Center product stated:

"I think about dance only. I practice my dance, and I will keep it as a secret."

Stamp is set to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA gold against second-ranked atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

The two elite atomweight fighters lock horns in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stamp Fairtex is aware of Denice Zamboanga's biggest strength: "She's very good in the ground game"

Thankfully, Stamp Fairtex isn't just working on her dance moves ahead of the showdown with 'bestie' Denice Zamboanga next month. The 26-year-old megastar is hard at work, honing her techniques in order to secure victory.

One thing Stamp is getting ready for is Zamboanga's grappling. She told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview:

"That's true, she's very good in the ground game. I'm preparing for that. Before she can get to her ground game, she must first come and take me down. I am working very hard to protect that [aspect] and defending those [takedowns]."