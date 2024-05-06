WATCH: 'Besties' Stamp Fairtex, Denice Zamboanga have their first official staredown ahead of ONE 167 world title duel

ONE Championship has always delivered the biggest fight events with its numbered cards, and ONE 167 will be no different.

In the main event of the card set to take place on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, longtime best friends Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga will fight over the former's ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship.

As fans are chomping at the bit to see who will claim dominance over the division by then, Stamp and 'The Menace' met inside the ring ahead of the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 last Friday to talk about their fight.

Stamp and Zamboanga kept it cordial, but there was a hint of electricity in the air, especially when Zamboanga talked about having the opportunity to become the first-ever Filipina world champion:

"I know Stamp, I treat her as my sister. We trained before [under the Fairtex Training Center], I treat her as my family. But, I will do my best to make history - to become the first Filipina ONE world champion."

When ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson asked how Stamp would approach the fight, she said the following through an interpreter:

"I'm probably gonna use Muay Thai because I'm fighting her in Thailand, so Muay Thai's the way to go."

Fellow Thai ONE world champ confident in Stamp's abilities to retain

ONE 167 is still about a month away, but it has not stopped fighters from weighing in on the main event matchup, including ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai shared:

"MMA isn't my specialty. However, I believe in Stamp's skills and the hard work she's been putting in with her training."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.