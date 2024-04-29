Tawanchai believes Stamp's "skills and hard work" will be too much for Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes Stamp Fairtex will still have 26 pounds of gold in her possession after ONE 167.

On June 7, the world's largest martial arts organization will return to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, headlined by Stamp's first atomweight MMA world title defense against Denice Zamboanga.

Tawanchai will also seek to retain his crown on the same night in a rematch with Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the co-main event.

In a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, the 25-year-old Thai star talked about his compatriot's intriguing showdown against her former Fairtex Training Center teammate.

While admittedly not as versed in MMA as he is in the striking arts, Tawanchai predicted that Stamp's superior skills and work ethic would power her to another victory. He shared:

"MMA isn't my specialty. However, I believe in Stamp's skills and the hard work she's been putting in with her training."

Stamp, of course, has taken the women's MMA scene by storm by becoming the first-ever ONE three-sport world champion.

The Pattaya, native has been on a roll as of late, winning her last four fights including nasty finishes over Alyse Anderson and Ham Seo Hee.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai is on a hot streak himself, winning his last seven bouts.

Game certainly recognizes game, and Tawanchai knows a fellow killer when he sees one.

Tawanchai says no contender can deal with Stamp's elite striking

Before taking her talents to mixed martial arts, Stamp first rose to the top of the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing rankings. She carried those elite striking skills to MMA and has been knocking out foes left and right.

Tawanchai, for one, thinks Stamp's striking has gotten better and Denice Zamboanga will also fall prey to the Thai champ at ONE 167. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Her striking is unmatched. I, for sure, think Stamp will be able to defend her belt."

ONE 167 will air live on U.S. Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.