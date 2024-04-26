"People always have things to say" - Tawanchai responds to critics claiming Jo Nattawut won their first showdown

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is focused on being the best combat sports athlete he can be.

While the 25-year-old striking savant understands that criticism will always be part of the game, he simply treats it as white noise.

As such, Tawanchai admits he remains unbothered by detractors who questioned his too-close-for-comfort victory over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 last year.

The 34-year-old veteran, who came in as a short-notice replacement, valiantly took Tawanchai's best shots and was even able to land some offense of note throughout their three-round kickboxing slugfest.

While 'Smokin' Jo earned the admiration of many that night, it was still Tawanchai who got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the PK Saenchai superstar made it clear that he fairly won that match. Moreover, Tawanchai said he'll prove again that he's the better man in their upcoming rematch:

"I can say for sure that this fight will be an exciting match and I'll do my best [to make it exciting]. People always have things to say, but I need to focus on my training and put everything I have into the fight as always."

Relive Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut's intense back-and-forth war, here:

Tawanchai in awe of Jo Nattawut's well-round skillset

After featuring in one of the best striking matches of 2023, Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut are ready to give fans an encore.

These two fearless Thai warriors will run it back at ONE 167 on June 7, with the victor leaving Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand with the featherweight Muay Thai world title in tow.

Ahead of his title defense against a familiar foe, Tawanchai admitted it's tough to find cracks in 'Smokin' Jo's armor.

"I don't think he has any weaknesses," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness ONE 167 as it happens, live on US Primetime free of charge.