Tawanchai PK Saenchai is all geared up to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7.

But while he is confident of his chances to protect his throne and prove why he's long been dubbed a generational talent, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete refuses to undermine what his foe brings to the table.

After all, the pair shared the Circle in a back-and-forth war at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year, and with memory from that fight still fresh in his mind, the defending kingpin expects another similar plot to unfold when they cross paths inside the Impact Arena in June.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai shared:

"I don't think he has any weaknesses."

Given that there seem to be no evident cracks within the Thai Top Team athlete's armor, the lifelong martial artist will focus on what is within his control to sneak another win over his fellow countryman.

With their rematch contested under Muay Thai rules, though, the Thai megastar knows he will make the most of the ability to break Nattawut down in proximity with elbows perfectly legal under 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion added:

"I’d just have to follow my game plan to get the job done."

Tawanchai wants a more decisive win over Jo Nattawut this time around

Although he sees no flaws within Jo Nattawut's striking game, the 25-year-old divisional king vows to see off his rival in a more decisive fashion in Bangkok, Thailand.

A small fraction of martial arts fans felt that Nattawut had done enough to pick up a win over Tawanchai last year. And with that sentiment still out there, Tawanchai is out to erase any doubts about his ability as one of the best today.

In the same interview, he concluded:

"It'll definitely be different this time around. Last time, it was a close fight. This time, it won't be the same."

Catch the two in action at ONE 167, which airs from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, live in U.S. primetime on June 7.