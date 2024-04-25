“This time it won’t be the same” - Tawanchai says Jo Nattawut will be at his mercy in world title rematch at ONE 167

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has vowed his next fight against Jo Nattawut won't be as closely contested as their first one.

The two Thai superstars will run it back when Tawanchai defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in the Thai capital.

Ahead of their second duel in Bangkok, Tawanchai promised that their world title rematch would end in a clean and decisive manner.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said:

"It'll definitely be different this time. I understand that he comes from the same background, but I'm the champion and I'm confident in the rules. Last time it was a close fight, this time it won't be the same."

Tawanchai first met Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023 in a non-title kickboxing match.

Superbon was initially set to challenge Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title but had to pull out due to injury. This led to Nattawut accepting the fight on short notice.

Despite his late entry into the card, Nattawut pushed the pace against Tawanchai, and the two put on one of the most exhilarating matches in 2023.

Tawanchai ultimately took the unanimous decision win, but it was a result many fans believed could've been gone either way.

Their rematch could erase all uncertainties, especially with a ONE world title hanging in the balance.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tawanchai names the hardest fight he's had in ONE Championship

Tawanchai has remained largely unchallenged in his eight victories in ONE Championship, but he believes he was truly in trouble in only one of those eight fights.

The Thai superstar was in his fifth fight in the promotion when he challenged Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Although he ultimately snatched the gold from his Thai compatriot, Tawanchai admitted that his ONE 161 match against Petchmorakot was too close for comfort.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"Petchmorakot. I feel like it was a great fight, also a close one"