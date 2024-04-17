"A close one" - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai recalls his hardest match in ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is one of the most talented strikers in the world. There is no question the 25-year-old Thai phenom is a generational talent.

With lightning-quick speed and unbelievable power, Tawanchai has all the tools in his arsenal to dominate the striking arts for years to come.

However, the young Bangkok native says he has not gone without the tough tests in his career. In fact, Tawanchai has singled out one opponent as his hardest in ONE Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Tawanchai mentioned the man from whom he took the Muay Thai belt as his most formidable opponent.

The PK Saenchai representative said:

"Petchmorakot [Petchyindee]. I feel like it was a great fight, also a close one."

Tawanchai fought Petchmorakot at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai in September 2022. The event took place live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai ended up taking home a hard-fought five-round unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, taking Petchmorakot's belt and embarking on an epic reign over the featherweight Muay Thai ranks.

Since then, Tawanchai has gotten even more dangerous, defending his belt four straight times against the likes of Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, Jo Nattawut, and Superbon.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai to defend his gold against Jo Nattawut in rematch at ONE 167

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against former adversary 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

