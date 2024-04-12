WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai's collection of stone-cold highlights in ONE Championship

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has starred in a handful of back-and-forth wars in his young career and is set to have another one soon.

At ONE 167, Tawanchai will put his world title on the line against newfound rival 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut on June 7 at Impact Arena.

The bout will serve as the Thai megastar's 10th bout under the world's largest martial arts promotion and while Nattawut gave him a tough fight the first time they met, albeit under kickboxing rules, Tawanchai's body of work in Mauy Thai speaks for itself.

In his ONE Championship debut, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product knocked out Irish legend Sean Clancy cleanly.

Though he would lose his next bout to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via split decision, he would go on to produce seven-straight wins with finishes against the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, and Davit Kiria.

The Kiria bout was fought under kickboxing rules and despite many counting out Tawanchai's power, the Thai star produced enough power to break the Georgian's arm.

Relive Tawanchai's best highlights below:

Fans expect nothing but fireworks at ONE 167

The rematch between Tawanchai and Nattawut is set to take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7, ONE Championship asked who the fans believe will take home the win.

Fans from both fighters' camps lobbied as to why their pick will win, but many also pointed out that while they have no clear choice, what they are sure of witnessing is an action-packed bout.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

