Tawanchai says he was unaware that he broke Davit Kiria’s arm with his kick until after the fight

Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai was so focused in his most recent outing that he did not realize that he inflicted far more damage on his opponent than what he thought.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion made his kickboxing debut at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok. The bout ended up with an impressive third-round technical knockout victory over veteran Georgian fighter Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai was aggressiveness personified in his kickboxing debut, peppering 34-year-old Grigorian with ferocious kicks throughout their match. Davit Kiria tried his best to defend himself from the onslaught but with little success, with the last one eventually costing him the fight.

Tawanchai aimed for a body kick early in the third round but instead caught the forearm of his opponent who was trying to defend himself. The nasty kick instantly broke the arm of Davit Kiria, forcing him to call for a stop to the fight and absorb the TKO defeat.

At the post-fight interview session, Tawanchai said that he did not immediately realize the extent of what he was able to do as he was focused on his game plan for the match, saying:

“I wasn’t really thinking of feeling anything in that moment because I was just defending from him getting closer to me so I’ve been doing my kicks since the first round.”

Watch the interview session below:

For his impressive victory, Tawanchai earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong for his TKO victory.

More telling, he sent shockwaves in the kickboxing lane of his division that he is going to be a force in it as well.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.