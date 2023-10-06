WATCH: Tawanchai’s stone-cold destruction of Irish legend Sean Clancy in ONE Championship debut

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will face divisional stalwart Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The bout, originally a world title clash with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, was put together at the last minute. As it turned out, Superbon got injured in fight camp and was replaced by 'Smokin' Jo.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 15, ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the world champion's promotional debut. It was against Irish WBC Muay Thai world champion Sean Clancy.

Here's the video:

"Before ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai continues his quest for kickboxing gold against all-action striker "Smokin" Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, relive his viral knockout of Irish star Sean Clancy in 2021!"

Imagine you're finally fighting for one of the biggest martial arts organizations in the world, ONE Championship. In front of a massive global audience, you're fired up and doing everything you can to win. Despite all that intensity, however, you're losing the fight and to make things worse, your opponent looked bored. All while beating the living daylights out of your bloodied face.

That's exactly what Clancy was feeling when he was a very stoic and very accurate Tawanchai back in 2021. As far as debuts go, there's nothing more frighteningly violent and lop-sided than the Thai's beatdown of the very game Irishman.

Right off the bat, there's a glaring difference in the speed, technique and accuracy between the two. The future world champ looked like he's in sped-up footage while his opponent looked like he was underwater.

The one-sided beatdown looked like a Muay Thai coach sparring with his student. Tawanchai was absolutely ice-cold, relaxed and clinical against the damaged and vulnerable Clancy. The bout ended in the third round, when Tawanchai seemingly just decided that he's had enough fun and blasted his opponent with one of the most beautiful and brutal head kicks you'll ever see.

Considering that Clancy is a former WBC Muay Thai champion, the way the Thai starched him shows just how many levels he is above everyone else.

Catch Tawanchai fight Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will also feature two world title bouts across different martial arts.

The entire fight card will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.