“Going to be a war” - Fans ready to see Tawanchai blast away at Jo Nattawut in world title defense at ONE 167

ONE Championship fans are eagerly counting down to the world title clash between Tawanchai and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

On Friday, June 7, Tawanchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship on the line against Nattawut in a can't-miss co-main event at ONE 167. Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, the two Thai warriors will run back their instant classic kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

On that night, Tawanchai came out on top via unanimous decision. However, Nattawut's impressive showing was more than worthy of running it back, this time in the art of eight limbs.

Offering their predictions in the Instagram comments, ONE fans were overwhelmingly in favor of Tawanchai once again coming out on top against Jo Nattawut in their highly anticipated rematch.

"Tawanchai vs. Smokin Jo is going to be a war."

"He'll make light work of him for sure."

"He went 5 rds against Petchmorakot, Superbon. So yes, Tawanchai should win against Smokin Jo. It will be a great one."

"The best fighter I've seen."

"Tawanchai is in a whole different level."

Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut carry a heap of momentum going into ONE 167

Tawanchai rides into his latest ONE world title defense riding a seven-fight win streak, which includes victories over the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon. He has also bagged back-to-back wins in kickboxing, besting Davit Kiria and, of course, Jo Nattawut.

As for Nattawut, the former WMC Muay Thai champion has struggled to find the win column in kickboxing. However, in Muay Thai, Tawanchai has gone a solid 4-1 with wins over George Mann, Samy Sana, and Luke Lessei.

Who comes out on top when two of Thailand's greatest strikers go toe-to-toe with 26 pounds of ONE gold on the line?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

