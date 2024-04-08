WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai unleashes terrifying power against Davit Kiria

Watching a Muay Thai bout has no shortage of excitement due to the devastating combos and ONE Championship star Tawanchai PK Saenchai has figured in some great firefights through the years.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion currently holds a seven-fight winning streak and among those victories, his all-out kickboxing brawl with Davit Kiria in August last year at ONE Fight Night 13 surely stands out.

From the get-go, the dominant 25-year-old and the powerful Georgian kickboxing star gave no quarter towards one another.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product was out to test Kiria's resolve early on, teasing his defense with leg kicks and probing kicks to the body, with Kiria happily responding with his aggression.

Sensing that he found a gap in Kiria's stout defense, Tawanchai fired a kick to the body of Kiria and it was there that the Thai star's power became evident.

As Kiria sought to absorb the blow with his right arm, most of the hit landed on his forearm where he immediately disengaged from the bout and told the referee that he had broken it altogether.

Rewatch Tawanchai's unrelenting power below:

Tawanchai headed for all-out war at ONE 167

The 5-foot-11 Muay Thai megastar is slated to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai got the better of Nattawut the first time they met in 2023, but Nattawut was a late-replacement fighter then and holds on to the belief that a full fight camp was the difference between him winning and losing in their non-title showdown.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Who's your pick to win at ONE 167? Tawanchai Jo Nattawut 0 votes View Discussion