Featherweight Muay Thai champ Tawanchai admires Stamp’s three-sport conquest: “She’s a talented fighter”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai recently spoke about his fellow ONE 167 main eventer, ONE atomweight MMA world champ Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp, the promotion's first and only three-sport world champion and former ONE Muay Thai world champion herself, will main event the June 7th card while Tawanchai will co-main event.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king spoke about Stamp and whether or not he will follow in her footsteps and transition into MMA:

“Yes, I congratulated her [Stamp]. She’s a talented fighter. For me, I think I’ll focus on Muay Thai and kickboxing for the time being.”

As the adage goes, "If it's not broken, don't fix it," then Tawanchai is well and good to stay in ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing for now. If and when he does transition into MMA in the future, we have a feeling he will excel just as well as Stamp.

Stamp Fairtex, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, to defend their belts at ONE 167

As mentioned, the two world champions will headline ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. In the co-main event, Tawanchai will defend his belt against Jo Nattawut. The two met at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year, in which Natttawut came in as a late replacement and gave the world champion a run for his money, despite losing in the end.

With the bout being fought under kickboxing rules, it's time for the two to meet in Muay Thai with full five rounds and gold on the line.

As for Stamp, she will attempt to defend her belt against friend and former Fairtex teammate Denice Zamboanga. This will be the first time the flamboyant Thai will defend her throne, before moving up to strawweight to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for her belt at ONE 168 in September.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

