“We just have to do our job” – Stamp Fairtex setting her emotions aside in title defense vs friend Denice Zamboanga

ONE atomweight three-sport world champion and reigning divisional MMA queen Stamp Fairtex is set to defend her belt against friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on June 7.

Friends and former training mates have fought each other in the past and the Stamp-Zamboanga throwdown will be no different. Some of the most heart-stopping bouts in MMA history were between fighters who are quite familiar with each other's games.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Stamp Fairtex shared what's her mindset coming into her world title defense at Impact Arena in Bangkok:

“I feel like I just have to put the friendship behind. I don’t feel anything in particular because we are both professionals. We just have to do our job the best that we could.”

This should be a certified banger as both women come out aggressive and rarely take a step back. Add this on top of the fact that they know each other's games, this bout should produce drama from start to finish.

Watch the full interview here:

Stamp Fairtex finds similarities between her and Denice Zamboanga's games

Giving more insight on her upcoming opponent, Stamp revealed that Zamboanga bears a lot of similarities with her as far as styles are concerned, saying:

“Our skills are not really different. I was thinking that I will face her one day.”

Interesting take by the world champion. Despite going on separate ways, the two kept fighting in the same weight class. Still, Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga kept things cordial and friendly, despite knowing in the back of their heads that they might face each other in the future.

Regardless, however, we're quite positive that the two warrior queens will go to war as if they were never friends in the past. With gold on the line, we expect nothing less.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : Who do you think will win at ONE 167? Stamp Fairtex Denice Zamboanga 0 votes View Discussion