WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai shares the secret to his unblockable teep kicks

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his throne against familiar foe Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 8th. Inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai will rematch Nattawut with the hopes of repeating their all-time classic war last year.

Ahead of his world title defense, the young Thai icon spent some time with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson and taught him the secret behind his legendary teep (front) kick.

Those darting front kicks mirror PK Saenchai Gym founder, the great Saencha, and his legendary teep kicks. By turning foot slightly sideways, the kick generates more torque while at the same time makes it more difficult to block or catch it.

Look to see him throw and land this piston-like kick once he defends his belt at ONE 167.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut put on a Fight of the Year contender at ONE Fight Night 15

At ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year, the two took part in an all-out kickboxing war that tore the roof off that night. With original opponent Superbon Singha Mawynn getting injured in the last minute, Nattawut stepped in and surpassed all expectations by giving the featherweight Muay Thai king a run for his money.

'Smokin' Jo did better than most fighters who went against the world champion up to that point, even giving the featherweight kingpin serious trouble on several occassions. Whatever one threw, the other threw back - and vice versa. In the end, after three-rounds of non-stop action, the judges gave the nod to Tawanchai.

Catch the two Thai icons go at it again - this time with gold on the line - at ONE 167, airing live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

