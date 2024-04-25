"It's going to be absolute venom" - Danial Williams believes Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut rematch will top epic first battle

Strawweight triple sport phenom 'Mini T' Danial Williams can't wait to witness another epic matchup on the horizon.

As a fighter, Williams is one of the fiercest warriors on the battlefield. However, as a fan, 'Mini T' loves to enjoy a good scrap from the sidelines like everyone else.

Williams is particularly excited for the big featherweight Muay Thai matchup between reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and challenger 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut. The two elite featherweight strikers lock horns in the co-main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, WIlliams shared his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between rivals Tawanchai and Nattawut. The 30-year-old veteran believes their second meeting could trump the first in terms of excitement.

'Mini T' said:

"I think Tawanchai enters this fight wanting to cement his status at the top, protect his gold. Jo because his first fight was so close and because he wants this title. I think he's going to come in there and hit hard. So I think it's going to be absolute venom, maybe even better than the first time."

As dominant as Tawanchai has been, Williams believes Nattawut will give the young phenom a run for his money. 'Mini T' says fans will witness something special.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Williams added:

"This one is going to be a banger, too. You know, you've got two hungry Thai's that are ready to go all out. Both are talented too. And I see this going back and forth, entertainment guaranteed."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action unfold live and free on Friday, June 7, U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.