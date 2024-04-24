“Jo might get him this time” - Fans believe 'Smokin’ Jo Nattawut can blindside Tawanchai in world title challenge at ONE 167

ONE Championship fans believe 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut can shock the world when he returns to the ring for a highly anticipated world title tilt with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

On Friday, June 7, Nattawut will challenge the rampaging Thai superstar for his 26 pounds of gold when the promotion returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok for a loaded ONE 167 card.

"Bringing the heat. 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut challenges Tawanchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 167 on Prime Video."

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, fans believe that Jo Nattawut could end Tawanchai's reign in their co-main event clash coming up in just a few short weeks.

"I can't call it, cuz Tawanchai gonna take it way more seriously this time, but Jo also gets a full camp and HAS taken the fight to Tawanchai before the way nobody else has been able to yet. I love em both but Jo might get him this time!"

"Full camp Smokin' Jo gonna be dangerous."

"Gonna be fun to see these great fighters in the ring. Jo is [at a disadvantage] with his age but I'm with Jo."

Jo Nattawut earns the respect of Tawanchai following their first meeting

First meeting in the world of kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 15, Nattawut took Tawanchai to the limit, but ultimately came up short, losing a unanimous decision. Still, 'Smokin'' Jo put up an impressive performance on relatively short notice, earning the respect of his opponent.

“I thought I’d have the advantage because I’ve been fighting many fights but Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter as well but I also believe that I’m a better kickboxer but he did fight very strong and I was impressed,” Tawanchai said during a post-fight interview.

Nattawut's performance was so impressive that he now has the chance to not only run it back with Tawanchai but to take the Thai's title and become a ONE world champion for the first time in his career.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.