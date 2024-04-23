"The closeup fight is an advantage for the champ" - Lito Adiwang believes Tawanchai can light up Jo Nattawut in range

Lito Adiwang expects another close fight when Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut run it back at ONE 167. However, the Filipino firecracker believes the switch in the ruleset will tremendously favor the defending kingpin.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion puts his prized possession on the line against 'Smokin' Jo in a rematch of their ONE Fight Night 15 classic.

That evening, the martial arts community was split as some felt that the Thai Top Team affiliate had done enough to upset the Muay Thai king under kickboxing rules inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, with this fight being in Tawanchai's natural domain of Muay Thai on this occasion, Lito Adiwang sees the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym superstar wearing his foe down not only from distance but also in proximity.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang said:

"He does a really good job of sneaking in elbows. So apart from his powerful kicks, the closeup fight is an advantage for the champ."

'Thunder Kid's' assessment is spot on, though.

Tawanchai has a knack for lighting up opponents from range with his kicks or teeps before he closes the distance to unleash his mix of short-range weapons.

Whether or not that will be the case against Nattawut is still very much uncertain. But based on previous fights in 'the art of eight limbs', the 25-year-old's best path to victory is to rain hell on anyone standing across him inside the Circle.

Catch the two in action at ONE 167, available live at watch.onefc.com in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Lito Adiwang has been impressive since his return

After being kept out of competition for over a year, Lito Adiwang returned to the thick of the action with a bang.

The Soma Fight Club representative has gained three successive wins against Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial Williams to position himself as a hot favorite to break into the top five strawweight MMA rankings.

Only time will tell whether or not he can move closer to his goal. However, if he carries on his rich vein of form, the Bali-based fighter should ease his way up the ladder and into the ONE strawweight MMA world title picture.