“I don’t want to fight for some rankings” – Lito Adiwang says earning a title shot is his sole focus in recent career resurgence

Filipino firecracker and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is ready to lay siege to the ONE Championship strawweight throne after having won two straight bouts against tough opponents Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado last year.

Now, the 30-year-old Baguio City, Philippines native is looking to make a statement in his next fight and prove that he is ready for a run at the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about exciting the fans in his next fight and, at the same time, making a statement.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“For me, being in the top five doesn’t excite me. The only thing that excites me is winning, and getting that title shot. I don’t want to fight for some rankings. I want to get a World Title shot. That’s what will excite me.”

The 30-year-old strawweight MMA superstar is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship. But now, he will get to prove he belongs among the top five elite in his division.

‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang to face Australian-Thai dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

Lito Adiwang is set to take on his toughest test yet when he goes head-to-head with Australian-Thai star and former ONE world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams.

The two strawweight superstars are ready to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 16.

Adiwang looks to take care of business against the tough Williams and earn a shot at the coveted belt.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.