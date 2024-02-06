WATCH: Thai-Australian striker Danial Williams’ right cross sends Zelang Zhaxi dancing to the shadow realm

Danial Williams can’t wait to throw hands with Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang.

ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo.

But first, fans will be treated to a can’t-miss clash at strawweight MMA when Danial Williams takes in the heavy-hitting Lito Adiwang. Williams enters the contest with a plethora of experience against some of the best fighters in the world, including ONE world champions Rodtang, Superlek, and Jonathan Di Bella. That could prove invaluable for ‘Mini T’ against a veritable knockout artist boasting six finishes and a 67% finish rate in the Circle.

In anticipation of their potential Fight of the Night, ONE Championship is looking back at Williams’ brilliant performance against Zelang Zhaxi at ONE 159 in 2022.

“Danial Williams had Zelang Zhaxi WOBBLING! 😤💥 Can "Mini T" claim the win against Lito Adiwang on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo?”

Danial Williams expects a war with Liti Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

Danial Williams is 6-2 in his mixed martial arts career, and his lone MMA loss under the ONE Championship banner came against another tough opponent from The Philippines — Jeremy Miado.

Like with that fight, William expects another all-out war when he goes toe-to-toe with ‘Thunder Kid’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“He’s someone that throws with intent, and that’s what excites me because it almost goes back to why I love martial arts,” Williams told ONE Championship. “It’s the art of war. I feel like this is an art of war fight.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.