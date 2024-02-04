Lito Adiwang sets sights on “smashing the next contender” on his way to a strawweight MMA world title shot

Filipino strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang has a permanent berth in the strawweight top five on his mind. The 30-year-old former Team Lakay athlete has been in the top five before but has historically failed to keep his slot. This time, he wants to crack the top five and barrel his way into a world title shot.

Of course, if Adiwang is victorious in his next fight, the gold could be well within reach for ‘Thunder Kid’. The 30-year-old has a chance to prove he can continue his ascent through the ranks with a victory in his next fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang is looking to use his next opponent as a springboard into the upper echelon at strawweight.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I believe with this win I can get to the top five, but actually, whether I get in or not, my mentality would always be to smash the next contender and keep winning.”

Adiwang is set to face perennial contender ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, Feb. 16.

If Adiwang can defeat Williams, a man who has always been among the elite in the division, it will send a strong message that ‘Thunder Kid’ isn’t playing around this time.

Lito Adiwang ready to prove himself again: “I’ll just have to show it in the ring”

Not a man who likes to trash talk often, Lito Adiwang prefers to let his fists do the talking. He knows that a strong performance against Williams could boost his stock.

Lito Adiwang said in the same interview:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of World Champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.