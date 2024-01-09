“Devastating” – Lito Adiwang’s underrated ground game on full display in terrifying arm-breaking TKO win over Senzo Ikeda

Electrifying Filipino thunderclap Lito Adiwang is one of the most explosive, strawweight MMA fighters in the world today. ‘Thunder Kid’ can do it all, from trading strikes with fellow knockout finishers and going to the mats with dangerous grapplers.

However, the 30-year-old Adiwang’s grappling skills are severely underrated. A former member of the famed Team Lakay stable from Baguio City, Philippines, ‘Thunder Kid’ honed his skills alongside Filipino legends such as former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang, former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio, and many others.

Sharpening his tools with the very best in Filipino MMA, Adiwang has learned the tricks of the trade and turned his grappling into a tool to rip his opponents’ limbs off their bodies and take them home as ornaments.

One very good example of Adiwang’s incredible grappling ability came against Japanese veteran Senzo Ikeda.

In a recent highlight clip posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account, Adiwang can be seen literally bending Ikeda’s arm in the wrong direction. Warning, this video is not for the faint of heart.

ONE Championship posted the clip with the caption:

“DEVASTATING 😱 Who’s next for Lito Adiwang? @litoadiwang⁠”

Check it out here:

Of course, if you want to catch the full fight, which is an incredible showcase of Adiwang’s amazing fighting abilities, you can also do so here:

Needless to say, Adiwang is one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the world’s largest martial arts organization, whether he’s breaking an opponent’s arm or sending one to the shadow realm with his lethal strikes.

What’s next for ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang?

Lito Adiwang recently announced a permanent relocation from the mountain areas of Baguio City to the island locale of Bali, Indonesia.

Adiwang left the famed Team Lakay in 2023 in pursuit of other training setups. He has now settled at SOMA Fight Club, where he trains alongside several big names in martial arts, many of whom are former ONE Championship athletes.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Lito Adiwang’s next fight.