2023 was a year full of change for many, including ONE Championship strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang. It was definitely a big year for him.

The MMA star left the prolific Team Lakay in his home country of the Philippines to join Bali, Indonesia-based HIIT Studio in his search for greener pastures.

Representing HIIT Studio, the Filipino fighter made his return after a lengthy injury break on September 22, 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 34 against Adrian Mattheis. Adiwang would go on to defeat Mattheis via a spectacular TKO 23 seconds into the bout and said that he deserved to receive a performance bonus for the victory.

However, the HIIT Studio closed down for a while for renovation, and “The Thunder Kid” temporarily trained with the Soma Fight Club for his bout with compatriot Jeremy Miado.

Soma Fight Club would be his camp for the Jeremy Miado rematch just a few months later at ONE Fight Night 16 and he produced another dominant win — this time via unanimous decision.

Sensing that he has found the place where he belongs, Lito Adiwang said in an interview with ONE Championship that he will be training with Soma Fight Camp moving forward. He said (One Sports):

“For 2024, I’m gonna give it my all. I’m moving to Bali, I’ve decided to stay there and really represent Soma. I’ll be camping with them, I’ll be training with them. All my preparation will be with them.”

What’s next for Lito Adiwang?

The Filipino strawweight star could not have asked for a better 2023 after dealing with an ACL injury in his first bout with Miado in 2022, as the back-to-back victories against “The Papua Badboy” and “The Jaguar” had fans convinced he can return to elite status.

Former Team Lakay campmate and two-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio was vocal in his desire for Lito Adiwang to face a ranked opponent next.