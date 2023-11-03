Lito Adiwang details incredible training situation at SOMA Fight Club to prepare for Jeremy Miado rematch

Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang will have his rematch with fellow Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

At the legendary ONE X fight card last year, 'Thunder Kid' and 'The Jaguar' the pinnacle of Filipino MMA as they dazzled the fans with furious back-and-forth action. As bad luck would have it, however, Lito Adiwang suffered a freak knee injury that ultimately ended the bout in the second round. Miado won the match via technical knockout as Adiwang wasn't able to continue.

After immediately going under the knife, taking more than a year to recover, and moving from Team Lakay in the Philippines to HIIT Studio in Indonesia, Adiwang made a triumphant return to action at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month.

Against Adrien Matheis, 'Thunder Kid' brought the thunder early in the bout and ended the night via a vicious KO in just 23 seconds. Now that he is ready to take on Miado again, Lito Adiwang is not leaving any stone unturned in the training room.

With his home gym HIIT Studio under construction at the moment, the Filipino MMA star temporarily moved to SOMA Fight Club to continue his fight preparations.

Lito Adiwang told ONE:

"This is a very good team-up, especially for me, cause they’ve got a lot of fighters in my weight class that I can spar with. They also have brilliant coaches who are giving suggestions which are truly helping me."

He continued:

"I’ve brought my grappling coach to oversee my grappling, and my boxing coach in coach Rey, then coach Mike – the head coach of Soma – helps in putting everything together. I’ve been sparring with a lot of great fighters there as well, some Indian fighters who I think also competed in ONE previously. They’ve helped tremendously with my sparring."

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.