WATCH: Lito Adiwang putting work in on already lethal striking in preparation for Jeremy Miado grudge match

Filipino MMA stars Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado are set to have a rematch of their 2022 fight at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

At the historic ONE X card last year, 'Thunder Kid' and 'The Jaguar' went to war and showcased the pinnacle of Filipino MMA. As bad luck would have it, however, a freak injury knee suffered by Lito Adiwang ended the bout in the second round. Miado was then declared the victor via technical knockout.

After taking more than a year to recover and changing teams from Team Lakay in the Philippines to HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia, Adiwang bounced back in a big way at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month.

Against a wild brawler in Adrien Matheis, 'Thunder Kid' brought the thunder early and ended the bout via a KO in just 23 seconds.

Now ready to take on 'The Jaguar' once again, Lito Adiwang is looking sharp in the gym:

"The Explosive and always exciting @litoadiwang Getting Ready for his next bout in November. Its going to be fireworks 💥"

That overhand right can shut anyone's lights off in an instant. In a faceoff interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, the dynamic and dangerous Filipino fighters had messages for each other.

Adiwang told Miado:

“Let’s train hard and train smart. Of course, let’s stay healthy so we can settle the score in this rematch and set this rivalry aside. Good luck to both of us and may the best man win this time.”

Conversely, Miado told Lito Adiwang:

“Let’s grind in training and do our best. Regardless of the results, win or lose, let’s show the world the true power of Philippine MMA. So yeah, I wish you the best, and let's both keep safe in training so this rematch will push through. So to all our fans, keep supporting us and watch out for this showdown.”

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.