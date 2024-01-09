“Let’s see how far I’ll end up” – Fit-again Lito Adiwang promises to leave it all the line in pursuit of greatness

Filipino strawweight MMA standout ‘The Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang has overcome many obstacles in life, in fact, even just recently.

From suffering a heartbreaking setback to fellow Filipino fighter Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado at ONE X in 2022, to having close family members pass away, you could say that Adiwang is certainly battle hardened. But it was these setbacks that define who he is today – a warrior in every sense of the word.

After spending over 18 months on the sidelines due to a nasty ACL injury, Adiwang is now back in full force and with two solid wins under his belt. The 30-year-old originally from Baguio City, Philippines is determined to use his momentum for a berth in the top five in his division, and eventually make a run at the world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang said he was more than motivated to see how far he can actually get in his fighting career.

‘The Thunder Kid’ said:

“I kept chasing my dream. I kept working, recovering. Now let’s see how far I’ll end up but I’ll fight for my dream and now I’m getting back [on track].”

The 30-year-old Filipino firecracker has looked absolutely phenomenal in his two most recent outings, and fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for ‘The Thunder Kid’.

What’s next for ‘The Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang?

30-year-old Filipino mixed martial arts veteran ‘The Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang has permanently left his home of Baguio City in the mountains of the Philippines and has relocated to the island training destination of Bali, Indonesia. There, he hones his skills among world-class athletes at the renowned SOMA Fight Club.

Adiwang is looking at facing the winner of the strawweight contest between no.3-ranked Hiroba Minowa of Japan and no.4-ranked Gustavo Balart of Cuba at the upcoming ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru event in Tokyo, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, January 28.

Fans in the United States and Canada can find details on how to watch this event on ONE Championship’s official website.