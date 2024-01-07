“We’ll see who ends up winning” – Lito Adiwang wants the victor of Gustavo Balart vs. Hiroba Minowa 

Filipino strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang of the Philippines is looking for his next big fight, and he has two opponents already in mind. But after those two potential foes got booked against each other, Adiwang was left without options.

No.3-ranked strawweight MMA contender Hiroba Minowa of Japan is set to lock horns with no.4-ranked Gustavo Balart of Cuba at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28.

Adiwang says he was looking at going up against both Minowa and Balart, but now he wants whoever comes out of that scrap the winner.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang had this to say about this upcoming fight:

“When Balart and Minowa were announced, I was shocked because I wanted them both. I wanted to either fight Balart or rematch Minowa, but there they were fighting. I’m excited to see the fight, that’s a very good match-up. We’ll see who ends up winning. I want to fight the winner.”

Adiwang is one of the most exciting strawweights on the planet, and a matchup against anyone is guaranteed to produce fireworks. Fans will have to wait and see if Adiwang can draw the winner between Minowa and Balart.

Lito Adiwang uproots camp from Baguio City to Bali

‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang, the former Team Lakay member, has chosen his new home and is now rooted in Bali, Indonesia, where he will continue to hone his craft at SOMA Fight Club.

SOMA is a premiere training destination in Asia, and is home to many skilled and high-level professional fighters, many of whom are former ONE Championship athletes.

