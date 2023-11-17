Lito Adiwang admits he wasn’t as ‘crisp’ in the final two rounds vs. Jeremy Miado after nearly missing weight

Filipino strawweight MMA firecracker ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is coming off a spectacular performance in his second outing in 2023, with a clear-cut three-round unanimous decision victory over fierce Filipino rival ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado.

But the former Team Lakay fighter says his struggles making weight affected his performance, which could have been better by his standards.

Adiwang and Miado locked horns at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

The 30-year-old Baguio City native took home the hard-earned victory on the judges’ scorecards, but admits he really wasn’t at his best, perhaps due to problems he had on the scale leading up to the contest.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Adiwang said his struggles making weight for the fight the night before really took a toll on his body and affected his performance.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I miscalculated my weight cut, and I hope ONE understands because this is my first time [nearly] missing weight and we saw that it showed in the fight.”

“Everyone, even myself, saw that in the second round, I wasn’t as crisp. So, when I entered the ring, I thought to myself ‘Jeremy really is a lucky man.’ Our first fight I got injured, I wasn’t at a hundred percent. He really had some luck.”

Nevertheless, Adiwang put together a fantastic performance, evening the score with Miado at 1-1 in their rivalry, but more importantly, proving he was the better man on the night.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

