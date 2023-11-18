Lito Adiwang on his near weight-miss in Jeremy Miado rematch: “I admit I made mistakes”

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is super bummed he nearly missed weight in his most recent outing and says it was unlike him. Adiwang is usually the picture of professionalism, and never fails weight and hydration for his fights.

The 30-year-old former Team Lakay athlete vows to learn from the experience and come back a better, stronger fighter. Adiwang met fellow Filipino ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado in a pivotal strawweight contest at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

After surviving an early scare in the first round, Adiwang came roaring back to batter Miado across three stanzas and ultimately claimed a unanimous decision victory on the judges’ scorecards. But admitting he struggled with making weight the night before, Adiwang says his performance undoubtedly suffered.

Speaking to the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Adiwang says it was his own fault for his unusually lackluster showing.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“Yeah, that really was it. I’ll admit it, we have rules to follow that we need to stick with our weight, but I really had some problems with my weight cut. I’ll accept it, I admit I made mistakes.”

Lito Adiwang is looking to break into the strawweight top five at some point and earn a rematch against reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks. One more victory for Adiwang could put him in a good position to challenge for the coveted ONE Championship gold very soon.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Lito Adiwang’s latest outing, as well as all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.