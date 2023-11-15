Lito Adiwang says he showed no hesitation throwing leg kicks despite surgically-repaired knee: “It’s out of my control”

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts star ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang came into his last fight wanting to answer a few lingering questions in his mind regarding his surgically repaired knee – was it strong enough to handle a high-octane encounter with a dangerous opponent? And could he use his kicks without hesitation?

Thankfully, the 30-year-old former Team Lakay standout and ONE Championship veteran was able to prove, both to fans and to himself, that his knee was better than it has ever been.

Adiwang went to battle with fellow Filipino ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, November 4th.

‘Thunder Kid’ survived an early scare in the first round to come roaring back and take home a three-round unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Adiwang said he had to prove to himself that he could still use his biggest weapon – his kicks.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“Once I stepped inside the cage, I knew what was expected of me, I knew that this was the business I had to do. I’m here to fight. This is my career. Because I know that my leg kicks would be one of the keys to my victory, so if I get injured again, then it’s out of my control.”

Adiwang can’t wait to get back to action and prove that once again, he should be considered among the best fighters in the ONE Championship strawweight division. If he can break into the top five, Adiwang should be able to position himself for a world title shot in the near future.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.