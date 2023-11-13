Lito Adiwang buries possibility of Jeremy Miado trilogy, wants to ‘move forward’ with other top 5 contenders

Filipino strawweight firecracker ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is filled with a sense of relief, after having finally defeated countryman ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado in their highly anticipated rematch a couple of weeks ago.

Adiwang locked horns with Miado in the opening bout of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

‘Thunder Kid’ one-upped ‘The Jaguar’ behind an incredible performance, and evened their rivalry at one win apiece.

Speaking to YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Adiwang says that although he knows he and Miado will cross paths again in the future, he wants to shelve his rivalry with ‘The Jaguar’ for the time being.

The former Team Lakay star said:

"I think it just depends if he keeps on winning down the line, and I think maybe we’ll fight another time. But looking back, for us to have a third fight, I’m open for it. But the possibility, the reality now is I want to move forward, I want to challenge the top five contenders in my division."

The ONE Championship strawweight division is one of the deepest in the promotion, with elite fighters from top to bottom. The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion is none other than ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, but down the line, we have Adiwang’s teammate, former strawweight king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio, who is joined by guys like Bokang Masunyane, Hiroba Minowa, Gustavo Balart, and Mansur Malachiev.

Adiwang feels he has earned an opportunity at one of the top five fighters in the division, and perhaps he could get his chance to break into the rankings soon.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates