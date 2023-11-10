Lito Adiwang reveals it took eight stitches to close his wound after three-round war with Jeremy Miado

Filipino strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang may have put on one of the most impressive performances of his young career last weekend, but it wasn’t without its challenges. Adiwang was met with incredible adversity midway through the fight that he simply had to power himself through.

Adiwang locked horns with countryman and rival ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, November 4th.

‘Thunder Kid’ showcased his lightning speed and dynamic power en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over ‘The Jaguar’ to even the score in their epic all-Filipino rivalry. However, he suffered a cut above his eye in the middle of the action that quickly proved to be a factor in the fight.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Adiwang revealed that the cut needed eight stitches in the hospital after the fight.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“They initially told me I’d get three stitches to close the wound. I’m not sure what happened but it became eight stitches. Good thing there was anesthesia and I didn’t feel a thing. They were professionals so it’s all good.”

With the victory, Adiwang feels he has reestablished himself in the strawweight division and signaled his return to form. The former Team Lakay athlete suffered an ACL tear in his first encounter with Miado at ONE X in March of last year, an injury that kept him sidelined for 18 months.

During that period, Adiwang lost both of his parents and battled depression.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade absolutely free via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

