Championship-seeking Lito Adiwang says strawweight contenders should be wary of him: “I’m like version 2 of myself”

Filipino strawweight MMA firecracker ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang put together an impressive performance last weekend, battling early adversity to triumph over fellow Filipino and fierce rival ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado.

The two Filipino hopefuls met in the center of the Circle at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, November 4th.

Adiwang took home a closely contested unanimous decision after three rounds of action and evened up his series with Miado at one win apiece.

Following the victory, Adiwang sent a message to the rest of the strawweight division that after moving his training camp to Bali, Indonesia, the former Team Lakay fighter says he is better than he has ever been.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Adiwang says his latest and greatest version is looking at booking a world title shot.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“Yeah, [a title shot] is what I want. This is my second version, I’m like a version 2 of myself. So I’ll give my best. I moved to Bali, that really was my target, and nothing else.”

With the win over Miado, Adiwang boosts his stock in a stacked ONE Championship strawweight division, which also includes friend and former teammate Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio, who is ranked number one in the top five elite.

However, Adiwang is eyeing a rematch against reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, and if the Filipino had his way, a showdown with the American would be up next.

Adiwang lost to Brooks in November of 2021 after getting submitted in the second round.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade absolutely free via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

